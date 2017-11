32 vehicles vandalized in Union Grove on Saturday November 11th

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of vandalism to vehicles in the Village of Union Grove. Currently, we have 32 vehicles in which the windows were broken out. This is believed to have occurred between 6:30pm and 7:30pm on Saturday, 11/11/17. Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect(s) are urged to call the Racine County Communication Center at 262-886-2300. This investigation is ongoing.