Traffic stop leads to arrests on stolen gun charges

On Saturday, November 18th, 2017, at 11:20 p.m., Mount Pleasant Police stopped a vehicle in the 2300 Block of Howe Street in the Village of Mount Pleasant. Upon contact, Officers quickly detected a strong odor of Narcotics emanating from inside the vehicle. The four (4) occupants were identified with one party lying to Police as to his identity. Parties were then positively identified and were detained. Two parties had active warrants for their arrest.

A search of the vehicle, Officers found two (2) handguns, one of which was confirmed stolen during a Burglary that occurred in the City of Burlington. Two (2) of the parties were also out on Probation, for Felony Offenses. The parties were all arrested and transported to the Mount Pleasant Police Department for Interviews and later were transported to the Racine County on the following charges.

Driver : JORDAN T. CUMMINGS M/27 of Racine: Felony Probation Violation, Possession of Firearm by Felon, and Possession of Stolen Property.

Front Passenger : BRANDON J. LEE M/29 of Racine: Felony Probation Violation, 2 Active Warrants out of Racine County, Obstructing the Police, Possession of a Firearm by Felon, and Possession of Stolen Property (Party to Crime)

Left Rear Passenger : JOE A. CULBERSON M/31 of Racine: Active Warrant out of Racine County, Possession of Stolen Property (Party to Crime), and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Right Rear Passenger : TATIANNA M. CULBERSON F/25 of Racine: Possession of Stolen Property (Party to Crime), and Possession of Prescription Medicine (Non-Narcotic).

This matter remains under Investigation by Mount Pleasant Police and the Burlington Police Department