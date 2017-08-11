2017-CP Holiday Train Schedule

Sturtevant 9900 East Exploration Ct., Amtrak Depot 2017-12-2 5:25 PM 5:35 PM – 6:05 PM Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
Milwaukee 433 West St. Paul Avenue, Amtrak Depot 2017-12-2 6:50 PM 7:15 PM – 7:45 PM Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
Wauwatosa Harwood Avenue crossing 2017-12-3 4:15 PM 4:30 PM – 5:00 PM Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
​Hartland Level Crossing at Cottonwood Avenue 2017-12-3 5:45 PM 6:00 PM – 6:30 PM Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
Oconomowoc South Main Street railway crossing 2017-12-3 6:55 PM 6:55 PM – 7:25 PM Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
Watertown Brandt Quirt Park parking lot (ball diamond), adjacent to track 2017-12-3 7:45 PM 8:00 PM – 8:30 PM Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
​Columbus ​Amtrak Depot 2017-12-3 9:05 PM 9:15 PM – 9:45 PM Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
​Portage ​400 West Oneida Street, Amtrak Station 2017-12-4 1:15 PM 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
​Wisconsin Dells ​100 La Crosse Street, Amtrak Depot 2017-12-4 2:45 PM 3:00 PM – 3:30 PM Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
​Mauston ​Division Street railway crossing 2017-12-4 4:15 PM 4:25 PM – 4:55 PM Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
​Tomah ​205 North Superior Avenue, Amtrak Depot 2017-12-4 5:30 PM 5:35 PM – 6:05 PM Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
​Sparta ​Corner of South Water Street and Milwaukee Street 2017-12-4 6:40 PM 7:00 PM – 7:30 PM Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
Lacrosse ​Amtrak Station, 601 Saint Andrew Street 2017-12-4 8:45 PM 9:00 PM – 9:30 PM Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott