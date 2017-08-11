2017-CP Holiday Train Schedule

|Sturtevant
|9900 East Exploration Ct., Amtrak Depot
|2017-12-2
|5:25 PM
|5:35 PM – 6:05 PM
|Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
|Milwaukee
|433 West St. Paul Avenue, Amtrak Depot
|2017-12-2
|6:50 PM
|7:15 PM – 7:45 PM
|Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
|Wauwatosa
|Harwood Avenue crossing
|2017-12-3
|4:15 PM
|4:30 PM – 5:00 PM
|Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
|Hartland
|Level Crossing at Cottonwood Avenue
|2017-12-3
|5:45 PM
|6:00 PM – 6:30 PM
|Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
|Oconomowoc
|South Main Street railway crossing
|2017-12-3
|6:55 PM
|6:55 PM – 7:25 PM
|Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
|Watertown
|Brandt Quirt Park parking lot (ball diamond), adjacent to track
|2017-12-3
|7:45 PM
|8:00 PM – 8:30 PM
|Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
|Columbus
|Amtrak Depot
|2017-12-3
|9:05 PM
|9:15 PM – 9:45 PM
|Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
|Portage
|400 West Oneida Street, Amtrak Station
|2017-12-4
|1:15 PM
|1:30 PM – 2:00 PM
|Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
|Wisconsin Dells
|100 La Crosse Street, Amtrak Depot
|2017-12-4
|2:45 PM
|3:00 PM – 3:30 PM
|Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
|Mauston
|Division Street railway crossing
|2017-12-4
|4:15 PM
|4:25 PM – 4:55 PM
|Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
|Tomah
|205 North Superior Avenue, Amtrak Depot
|2017-12-4
|5:30 PM
|5:35 PM – 6:05 PM
|Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
|Sparta
|Corner of South Water Street and Milwaukee Street
|2017-12-4
|6:40 PM
|7:00 PM – 7:30 PM
|Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott
|Lacrosse
|Amtrak Station, 601 Saint Andrew Street
|2017-12-4
|8:45 PM
|9:00 PM – 9:30 PM
|Terri Clark, Dallas Smith and Kelly Prescott