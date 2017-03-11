2017 City of Racine Fall Leaf Collection Dates

Starting in October of 2017, residents may also include branches and yard waste.

The City of Racine Department of Public Works will begin the Fall Leaf Collection on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 and continue through November 30, 2017.

Residents are allowed to rake leaves; place prepared branches (cut 4’ long, no branch greater than 4” diameter and bundled with twine or rope no greater than 2’ diameter); and place yard waste into the street gutters for collection during this time period.

Please follow the guidelines for yard waste Collection.

Leaves in bags or containers WILL NOT be collected.

DO NOT rake leaves into alleys.

Your Regular Solid Waste Collection Day Your Scheduled Leaf Collection Day

MONDAY

October 3rd, 4th, 17th, 18th, 31st

November 1st, 14th, 15th

TUESDAY

October 5th, 6th, 19th, 20th

November 2nd, 3rd, 16th, 17th

WEDNESDAY

October 9th, 10th, 23rd, 24th

November 6th, 7th, 20th, 21st

THURSDAY

October 11th, 12th, 25th, 26th

November 8th, 9th, 22nd, 27th

FRIDAY

October 13th, 16th, 27th, 30th

November 10th, 13th, 28th, 29th

Snow Note:

Collection of leaves will be suspended in the event of snowfall. Collection will resume ON SCHEDULE when weather permits.

REMEMBER:

By City Ordinance, residents are allowed to rake leaves into the gutters only during the scheduled leaf collection period.

DO NOT rake leaves into alleys.

DO NOT place leaves in bags or containers.

Residents are requested to: Rake leaves into the street gutters PRIOR to their SCHEDULED collection day for leaves.

For additional information: call 636-9126

Racine Department of Public Works