Wisconsin Humane Society Vaccination Clinics

Is your pet due for their vaccinations? Here is the October 2017 schedule for the vaccination clinics for Wisconsin Humane Society in Racine and Milwaukee. Remember to grab a number when you arrive!!!!

Tuesday, October 10 (9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)

WHS Milwaukee Campus, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

Thursday, October 12 (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

WHS Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Racine

Sunday, October 22 (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

WHS Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Racine

Tuesday, October 24 (9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)

WHS Milwaukee Campus, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

Thursday, October 26 (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)WHS

Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Racine

Pricing for dogs & cats is as follows: Vaccine(s) Price

DHPP (distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza, parvo) $18

Rabies only $18

Both DHPP & Rabies $30

Bordetella $20

Microchip $25

Other services may be available. Please contact the campus nearest you for details.

Milwaukee: 414-264-6257

Racine: 262-554-6699

For more information please visit http://wihumane.org/veterinary/vaccine-clinics