Wind Advisory in effect Tuesday

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY…
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Wind Advisory…which is in effect from 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.
Counties affected :Marquette-Green Lake-Fond Du Lac-Sheboygan-Sauk-Columbia-Dodge-
Washington-Ozaukee-Iowa-Dane-Jefferson-Waukesha-Milwaukee-
Lafayette-Green-Rock-Walworth-Racine-Kenosha-
* TIMING…Strong Gusty winds occasionally reaching Advisory
Criteria beginning Tuesday morning.
* WINDS…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts of
40 to 45 mph.
* IMPACTS…Loose objects blown about. Smaller tree limbs blown
down. High profile vehicles will be buffeted by gusty winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of 45 mph are expected.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult…especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.