Wind Advisory in effect Tuesday

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY…

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

Wind Advisory…which is in effect from 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

Counties affected :Marquette-Green Lake-Fond Du Lac-Sheboygan-Sauk-Columbia-Dodge-

Washington-Ozaukee-Iowa-Dane-Jefferson-Waukesha-Milwaukee-

Lafayette-Green-Rock-Walworth-Racine-Kenosha-

* TIMING…Strong Gusty winds occasionally reaching Advisory

Criteria beginning Tuesday morning.

* WINDS…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts of

40 to 45 mph.

* IMPACTS…Loose objects blown about. Smaller tree limbs blown

down. High profile vehicles will be buffeted by gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of 45 mph are expected.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult…especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.