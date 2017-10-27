WHS-Rocky… Dog dragged behind car searching for furever home

Rocky is a handsome 8-year-old dog who was dragged behind a car in August, resulting in considerable damage to nearly his whole body. While the Racine District Attorney works on prosecuting his abuser, staff at the Wisconsin Humane Society are focused on transforming Rocky’s life, but need some help in getting him adopted.

After spending the last few months under the care of veterinary staff at the WHS Racine Campus, Rocky is now feeling a million times better. He’s looking for a home, but hasn’t had any luck. Rocky has been available for adoption for a week, but unfortunately, is not getting a whole lot of attention. This big beautiful guy has known tremendous pain in his life, but together we can promise him a joyous future.

http://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=22457317