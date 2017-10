Wednesday, October 25th-Randstad On the Spot Interviews

Randstad Open Interviews

Interviews on the spot between

Wednesday, Oct. 25.

1pm-3pm,

Kenosha Northside Library

1500 27th Avenue

Kenosha, WI 53140

or email: lisa.labarre@randstadusa.com

**Randstad is interviewing for positions at our new client in Pleasant Prairie, WI.*****

This position involves general warehouse duties associated with the packaging departments.

The right candidates must be able to do repetitive activity with hand assembly and semi-automated operations while being accurate in counting.

1st shift: 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

2nd shift: 6 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Overtime available

Pay: $12 per hour, $18 for any hours over 40 in a week!