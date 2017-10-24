Wednesday October 25th-Manpower Hiring Event

MANPOWER HIRING EVENT

Wednesday,

October 25th, 2017

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Ave., Racine

To Apply – Go to: www.manpower.com

Create your profile & application prior to

interviewing on Wednesday!

Warehouse/Production – Kenosha

1st shift – 6am-2:30pm; 10 hour days & Saturdays;

$11.50 per hour

2nd shift – 2pm-10:30pm; 10 our days & Saturdays;

$11.80 per hour

YEAR-LONG opportunity with potential temp-to-hire!

Temporary – Receptionist/Mail Room (part time)

Monday-Friday; 8am-Noon; $13.00 per hour

Cafeteria – Temp-to-Hire

Full Time – 8am-5pm; Monday-Friday

Must have dishwasher & back kitchen experience

$12.00 per hour

Assemblers – 3rd Shift, Pleasant Prairie

Basic machine operating experience

$11.25 per hour

HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA/EQUIVALENT REQUIRED FOR ALL POSITIONS.

If you are looking for a change and a great opportunity,

WE WANT YOU!

Stop your job search and apply today!

Share our job with family and friends – we love referrals.