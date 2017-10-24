Wednesday October 25th-Manpower Hiring Event

To Apply – Go to: www.manpower.com
Create your profile & application prior to
interviewing on Wednesday!
Warehouse/Production – Kenosha
1st shift – 6am-2:30pm; 10 hour days & Saturdays;
$11.50 per hour
2nd shift – 2pm-10:30pm; 10 our days & Saturdays;
$11.80 per hour
YEAR-LONG opportunity with potential temp-to-hire!
Temporary – Receptionist/Mail Room (part time)
Monday-Friday; 8am-Noon; $13.00 per hour
Cafeteria – Temp-to-Hire
Full Time – 8am-5pm; Monday-Friday
Must have dishwasher & back kitchen experience
$12.00 per hour
Assemblers – 3rd Shift, Pleasant Prairie
Basic machine operating experience
$11.25 per hour
HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA/EQUIVALENT REQUIRED FOR ALL POSITIONS.
If you are looking for a change and a great opportunity,
WE WANT YOU!
Stop your job search and apply today!
Share our job with family and friends – we love referrals.