Wednesday October 18th-Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Recruitment Event

1:30PM – 4:00PM

Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Avenue

Racine, WI 53403

Classroom 1334 (G)

Learn about career opportunities at the Midwest’s top entertainment destination!

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is hiring for the following departments:

Hotel Housekeeping

Food & Beverage

Security

Warehouse

Grounds & Landscaping

Slots

Information Technology

Hotel Operations

Table Games

Player Development

Casino Cage

Facilities

Apply for your next career at: https://www.paysbig.com/careers