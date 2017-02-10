Wednesday October 11th-SE Wisconsin Regional HIRING EVENT

Southeast Wisconsin Regional Hiring Event

WEDNESDAY October 11th, 2017

Fountain Banquet Hall

Hwy 11 Sturtevant, WI

1pm to 4pm

8505 Durand Ave, Sturtevant, WI 53177

Professional Dress strongly encouraged!

 Everyone is expected to Dress to Impress! You get only one chance to make a first impression. Get dressed up, when you look good—you feel good and it shows!

 Free transportation on that day from Kenosha County and Racine County job centers compliments of First Student. You must visit your local job cen-ter’s resource rooms before Oct. 6th to sign up.

 At the event, find out about free career training opportunities that you may be qualified to do including CDL, C.N.A., Forklift, IT, CNC and much more!

 Bring Resumes, Resumes, Resumes, Smiles and Great Attitudes!

For more information call 262 638-6424 or visit your local resource room.