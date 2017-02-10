Wednesday October 11th-SE Wisconsin Regional HIRING EVENT

10/02/2017 | Filed under: Employment & Training | Posted by:

Southeast Wisconsin Regional Hiring Event
WEDNESDAY October 11th, 2017
Fountain Banquet Hall
Hwy 11 Sturtevant, WI
1pm to 4pm
8505 Durand Ave, Sturtevant, WI 53177

Professional Dress strongly encouraged!
 Everyone is expected to Dress to Impress! You get only one chance to make a first impression. Get dressed up, when you look good—you feel good and it shows!
 Free transportation on that day from Kenosha County and Racine County job centers compliments of First Student. You must visit your local job cen-ter’s resource rooms before Oct. 6th to sign up.
 At the event, find out about free career training opportunities that you may be qualified to do including CDL, C.N.A., Forklift, IT, CNC and much more!
 Bring Resumes, Resumes, Resumes, Smiles and Great Attitudes!

For more information call 262 638-6424 or visit your local resource room.

 