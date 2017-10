Wednesday November 1st-Roots Residential Adult Family Homes Walk-In Interviews

Roots Residential Adult Family Homes

Walk-In Interviews

Wednesday, November 1st, 1017

1:00 – 3:00 pm

Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI 53403

Hiring Caregivers

Please bring resume & any current certifications

A custodial care facility providing supportive and personal care services to disabled and/or elderly individuals in various areas of activity, providing assistance and monitoring in a home like environment.