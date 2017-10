Wednesday November 1st-Community Connections Walk-In Interviews

Community Connections Walk-In Interviews

When: Wednesday, Nov. 1st, 2017

Time: 1-:00 am – 12:00 noon

Where: Employment Resource Center

Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Ave, Racine

CAREGIVERS / RESIDENTIAL COORDINATORS NEEDED

 Competitive starting hourly wage

 Full & Part time – all shifts

 Flexible hours/shifts

 Solid benefits

 Paid certified training

Qualifications

 Valid Drivers License

 High School Diploma/GED

IF YOU WANT TO SHARE YOUR ENTHUSIAM FOR LIFE WITH OTHERS –

CALL (262) 424-1808 TO SCHEDULE AN INTERVIEW, EMAIL US AT rjlieberman3@gmail.com or look us up on Indeed.com