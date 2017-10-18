Wadewitz Elementary School Receives Surprise Donation to Build Playground

Students, families and staff at Wadewitz Elementary School are giving a special thank you to Ms. Kathy Ippolite after she donated $100,000 to help the school build its new playground.

Ippolite is the aunt of Wadewitz teacher Lisa Johnson and lives in Kenosha. For close to a year, Johnson and a group of Wadewitz staff have been fundraising in hopes to raise enough money for new playground equipment. So far, they raised about $45,000. Now, with this donation, the group has almost reached their goal.

The new playground will be handicap accessible, designed to accommodate special education students, something their current equipment does not.

“We are beyond excited and speechless,” Wadewitz special education teacher Krista Munoz said. “To know that the students in my classroom will finally have a playground that is accessible for them to play on as all of my students use wheelchairs as their way of moving is unbelievable. They will now have daily access with their regular education peers! I cannot wait!”

Ippolite surprised the group with the check at Wadewitz on Tuesday.

“Words cannot express how much this playground is needed for all of our students at Wadewitz and the community. Especially for the students that have physical challenges and cannot use our current playground. Now the dream of our students having accessible equipment and being able to play with their friends is coming true!” Wadewitz teacher Heather Eisenman said.

Principal Chad Chapin says the school hopes to break ground in the spring. In the meantime, they will still be holding fundraisers and accepting donations. Click here if you’d like to donate!

