UW Extension is HIRING School Readiness and Family Resiliency Educator

The School Readiness and Family Resiliency Educator is an educational leader in teaching, accessing and applying research findings. The Educator takes a scholarly approach in providing local leadership in support of efforts to strengthen the quality of family life, and to increase families’ and communities’ abilities to effectively manage change.
209 N. Main Street
Burlington, WI 53105
https://racine.uwex.edu/
About UW-Extension
At its core, UW-Extension partners with the people of Wisconsin to help improve our homes, communities and businesses. Wherever you live or work, form pre-K to gray, you can be sure UW-Extension serves you.
