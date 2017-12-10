USPS is Hiring-Casual Mail Handlers

USPS Now Hiring!

Casual (CEP) – Oak Creek/Milwaukee

Job Posting # NC10139351

Casual Mail Handler position: $14.25/hr.

Note: Wage will be updated to $16.00/hr.

Apply online at www.usps.com/employment

Search “Wisconsin”

Check back regularly for new postings!

Deadline to apply – Saturday, October 14, 2017

We look forward to helping you develop a career with the United States Postal Service!

Requirements:

 No experience required

 Must be 18 years of age and not enrolled in high school

 Must pass criminal background check

 Must pass drug screening

 Must be U.S. citizen or have permanent resident alien status

Numerous vacancies available now –

and more coming soon!

This is a temporary appointment not to exceed 56 days. Subsequent appointments after a

6 day break in service may be offered, but

are not guaranteed.

See full details: www.usps.com/employment

Check the website often as our vacancy postings can change daily. Your completed profile and application must be submitted by the closing date listed on the announcement.

