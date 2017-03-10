Upcoming Programs at the Racine Public Library

These programs are held at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, unless stated otherwise.

Racine Public Library; 262.636.9217

Maker Mondays

October 9, 2017

9:00-12:00 | Computer Lab

Come and see our 3D printer in action. Have a chance to tinker using Tinkercad, explore the world of Minecraft and so much more!! This is a drop in program and no registration is required.

Manga Art Club for High School Artist

Computer Lab

October 12, 2017 5:00-6:00 PM

High school students are welcomed to come and improve their art skills. Interested students need to contact Karen Renee with questions. Can contact her at 2karenrenee@gmail.com. Bring your own notebooks and art supplies, limited quantities will be provided by the library.

Mine Craft Open Labs

Computer Lab

Tuesday, October 11, 2017

5:00-6:00 PM

Create and play with Minecraft! Registration is required, go online @ www.racinelibrary.info or call (262) 636-9217

Make Stuff Series

Atrium

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

6:00 PM

Come craft and socialize with fellow patrons. Open to all ages. Registration is required, visit www.racinelibrary.info or call (262) 636-9217 to register

Take the Green Lifestyle Challenge: Electricity: Hidden Savings Everywhere

October 9, 2017, 6pm, Adult Services Department East Windows

Habit is the greatest obstacle to change. Transform your conservation practices. Steps to turn out and turn off. Taking on “phantom” electricity with simple devices. Testing your biggest energy hogs. How to save electricity on older furnaces. What habits can you change? What devices will make it easier? Speaker: David Rhoads: Greening Greater Racine. Free and open to the public. Each session is a stand-alone, but you can register for the series as a whole [to attend six of the eight programs] and receive a certificate of completion. See our websites racinelibrary.info or greeninggreaterracine.weebly.com/ for information about each program and to registration for the series—including the opportunity to receive gifts and win prizes! For more information contact jessie.carpiaux@racinelibrary.info or call 262.619.2545

Tuesdays @ Two

Join us on October 10 at 2:00 pm in the Atrium for a movie series just for adults. No reigstration is needed. Visit www.racinelibrary.info for more information.

Identity Theft Workshop

October 10, 2017

6pm

Adult Services Department East Windows

Credit reporting agency Equifax announced that it had experienced a data breach from May – August 2017, where the personal information of approximately 143 million Americans was hacked. Find out what steps to take if your information was potentially affected and how to monitor your credit accounts and personal information. Presented by Wally Rendon of Educators Credit Union. Free and open to all. No registration required.

2017 Evening with the Doctor

We invite fans of the Doctor to join us for an event celebrating the Doctor. This years event will be held on October 14, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Racine Public Library. Doors will open at 5:30. Registration is required for this event. Call 262.636.9217, visit www.racinelibrary.info, or visit the Adult Services Desk. The last day to register is Friday, October 13. We will have crafts, photo booth and more.

New at this years event we will host a fan film contest. To participate in the contest you will need to create a fan film that is 5 minutes or less. It will need to uploaded to YouTube. After its uploaded to YouTube, go to www.racinelibrary.info and film out the registration form. A link to your video will need to be included on the registration form. Videos need to be registered by October 7, 2017.

October Stories & Crafts

There will be a chance to be scared and have a fun at the same time! The date is on Thursday, October 19th at 6:00 p.m., in the main floor of the Youth Services Department. The Stories & Crafts program offers scary stories (not so terrifying for little children!), pumpkin decorating, and light refreshment. Registration is not required. Contact at 262-636-9245 or keiko.skow@racinelibrary.info for further information.

Help break the world’s reading record at Racine Public Library!

Participate in the world’s largest shared reading experience by joining Racine Public Library for Jumpstart’s Read for the Record day on Thursday, October 19th at 1:00 p.m. in the Youth Services Department. Read for the Record promotes the importance of early literacy by reading the same book on the same day. We’ll read Liz Wong’s humorous story Quackers and create crafts to celebrate this global event. Registration is required, so please call 262-636-9245 or go online at www.racinelibrary.info.

Teen Reads Book Club

Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to join Teens Reads, a monthly book club featuring games and activities that center around a genre or theme. October’s theme is Ghost Stories, and the Racine Paranormal Investigators will be our special guests for this haunted evening. Find out more at www.youtube.com/user/RacineLibrary or contact Rachel at rachel.zuffa@racinelibrary.info. We’ll meet from 4:30-5:30 on October 30th in the Lee Room at Racine Public Library. Registration is required and open until October 23rd. Please contact 262.636.9245 or visit www.racinelibrary.info