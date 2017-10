Tuesday, October 31st-Home Instead Senior Care Job Fair

Caregiver Job Fair

Home Instead Senior Care is Hiring Good Caregivers

Please Join Us and learn about what we do

Tuesday October 31, 2017 1:00pm– 4:00pm

2616 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, WI 53405

262-598-0290

We’re looking for You if you are:

Caring, Compassionate and Reliable

If you are willing to:

• Provide Personal Care, Light Housekeeping, Incidental Transportation

• Prepare Meals, as well as other activities of daily living.

All this assists our seniors to remain in their homes and live with dignity and respect.

ARE YOU READY FOR THIS?