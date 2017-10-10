Tuesday October 17th-Comfort Keepers Hiring Event

COMFORT KEEPERS HIRING EVENT

TUESDAY OCTOBER 17, 2017

9:00AM – 12:00PM

Racine County Workforce Solutions

209 N Main Street, Burlington, WI 53403

Hiring Caregivers, CNAs, HHAs, & PCAs for In Home Senior

Join our Team!

On the Spot Interviews

Competitive Pay Flexible Schedule Benefit Package

Advancement Opportunities

Be a part of a growing brand

Care Do you have a heart for in home senior caregiving? Join our team of exceptional caregivers and make a difference in the lives of others! We are looking for reliable, dependable caregivers to treat our senior clients with the respect and dignity they deserve. We have multiple positions immediately available for full and part-time caregivers. Openings are winnable in Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, and Waukesha Counties.

Requirements:

• Must be at least i8 years of age

• Valid driver’s license, safe vehicle, and auto insurance

• Professional References