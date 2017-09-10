Transforce is HIRING

Transforce is HIRING-CDL Drivers and more!

Hiring for a variety of positions:

Class A Local Run – $20/HR 1st Shift. Pick-up and Delivery so position is a physical job.

Class A Local Run – $20/HR 3rd Shift. Line Haul M-F

Class B Local – M-F $16/HR – Hazmat Required 1st Shift (Menomonee Falls)

Class A Mail Run – Shifts Vary – Pay Fluctuates between $24.68/HR – $27.74/HR (usually on the high side)

Class A Flat Bed Drivers (Pay Varies) 1st Shift Work

Regional Class A (Drivers will be home 2-3 Days a week but will have to work every other weekend. No Forced Dispatch. Pay is mileage, Stop and layover pay. Average driver making between 1050 – 1400 a week. Usually right in the middle of that average.

Class A Local/Regional 3rd Shift, M-F, Hazmat Required, Could do some forklift work at $23+ an hour otherwise route is either 5 one day routes or 2 – 2day routes and a 1 day route where the mileage pay should be about 1200-1350 a week.

For more information or to apply please call: 414-448-1688 or 414-448-1686