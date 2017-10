Thursday October 19th-Randstand Walk-In Interviews

NOW HIRING!

Randstad Walk-In Interviews

• Thursday, Oct. 19th

• 9:00 am-12:00 noon

at

Racine County

Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Ave.

Racine, WI

Openings in

Pleasant Prairie!!!

• 1st & 2nd shift Openings!!

• Overtime available!!

$12/hr to start!