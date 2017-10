Thursday November 2nd-Health Care Career Fair

Health Care Career Fair

Thursday November 2nd

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Gateway Technical College Kenosha Campus – Madrigrano Auditorium

3520 – 30th Avenue, Kenosha WI

Career opportunities:

• Nursing

• Surgical Technology

•Health Information Technology

•Physical Therapist Assistant

And more!

This event is free and open to the public.