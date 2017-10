Thursday November 2nd-Adecco/In-Sink-Erator Job Fair

Adecco Is hiring for In-Sink-Erator!

Where:

DoubleTree Hotel

11800 – 108th St.

Pleasant Prairie, WI

When:

Thursday, November 2, 2017

9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Details:

 Must have 1 consecutive year of employment in one work place

 Must be available all three Shifts

 Must have high school diploma or GED

Hiring For:

 Entry Level Assembly

 Please bring 2 forms of

ID and HS diploma or GED

 Please bring a Resume