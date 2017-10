Shots fired during armed robbery at La Tapatia

Racine Police are on scene for an armed robbery at La Tapatia located at 1951 Mead Street. Officers in the area radioed in reporting that there was a robbery at the restaurant and shots were fired, calls also came into Racine County Dispatch for a robbery. Two suspects both armed fled on foot down the alley. According to radio reports no one was injured. Mount Pleasant Police are also on scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation. We will update as more information becomes available