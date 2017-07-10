Sheriff-11 locations burglarized in Raymond-Video

During the early morning hours of 10/6/17, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles, garages, and outbuildings in the Raymond area. During the investigation, it was revealed that items were taken from unlocked vehicles. Personal items were taken from approximately 11 locations in the Raymond area. Surveillance video from one of the victim residence provided the following suspect information:

3 males unknown race

Suspect #1 5’6” to 5’8”, camo pants, no shirt, white tennis shoes

Suspect #2 5’6” to 5’8”, possible red camo pants, no shirt, dark shoes

Suspect #3 5’9” to 5”11, blue hooded sweatshirt, light colored pants, dark shoes

Racine County Sheriff’s Christopher Schmaling would like to remind all residents to be on alert and be aware of your surroundings. Please lock your vehicles, homes, sheds, and garages at night and if you see something suspicious, don’t hesitate to call 911.

The Racine Sheriffs’ Office urges anyone who recognizes these individuals, or has any additional information, to contact Detective Albert Mihelich at 262-636-3326.