Saying Farewell
Today, with heavy hearts, Beth and I must announce that we have decided to close Racine Uncovered News on December 31st. During our 10 years we’ve had the privilege to work with some great people who in addition to being friends are also some of the best people we could ever hope to meet or collaborate with. Truly, it’s been a fantastic ride, but over the last year, both Beth and I have accumulated far more responsibilities than we had when we started. With that we no longer have the time we’d like to invest in the site and have decided to throw in the towel. So, we’d rather end on a high note than to keep publishing without being able to give it 100%. The support we saw from so many people in the community was really amazing and with that we have made some great friends along the way. From Beth and me we thank everybody for your support over the last 10 years it’s been a lot of fun but I don’t think we will miss it.
Sincerely
Corey & Beth
