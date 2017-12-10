Saturday October 28th-Pool for Vets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 8-Ball Tournament ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
Jack N Jill Scotch Doubles
► ► BAR TABLES ◄◄
Fountain Banquet Hall
8505 Durand Ave. (Hwy. 11)
Sturtenvant, WI
_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/
Pairing starts at 10:00 a.m. – must be present. (Blind Draw)
Tournament starts at 11:00
$20.00 Entry ($10 for Pool For Vets / $10 toward prize payout)
Prize amount determined by number of entries.
North/South side Rules.
Call your pocket. Double elimination.
No subs once play starts.
_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/
NOT a pool player, stop in and cheer on all the players.
Please bring a NON-perishable food item for the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin!!!
All donations are welcome!!
Proceeds to benefit local Veterans – thru Rock For Vets™
http://rockforvets.us/