Saturday October 28th-Pool for Vets



Pool for Vets

October 28th

10 a.m-7 p.m.

Fountain Banquet Hall

8505 Durand Ave, Sturtevant, Wisconsin 53177

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 8-Ball Tournament ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Jack N Jill Scotch Doubles

► ► BAR TABLES ◄◄

Fountain Banquet Hall

8505 Durand Ave. (Hwy. 11)

Sturtenvant, WI

_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/

Pairing starts at 10:00 a.m. – must be present. (Blind Draw)

Tournament starts at 11:00

$20.00 Entry ($10 for Pool For Vets / $10 toward prize payout)

Prize amount determined by number of entries.

North/South side Rules.

Call your pocket. Double elimination.

No subs once play starts.

_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/_/

NOT a pool player, stop in and cheer on all the players.

Please bring a NON-perishable food item for the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin!!!

All donations are welcome!!

Proceeds to benefit local Veterans – thru Rock For Vets™

http://rockforvets.us/