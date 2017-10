Saturday November4-4th Annual Racine Policeman’s Ball

4th Annual Policeman’s Ball

Saturday, November 4 at 5 PM – 10 PM

5 5th St, Racine, WI 53403

The community, along with the Racine Sheriff, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, and Caledonia Police Departments, will be holding the 4th Annual Racine Policeman’s Ball on Saturday, November 4th at Racine Festival Hall.

Join us for an evening of dinner and dancing as we support local law enforcement K-9 units, Police Pals Mentoring & local efforts to combat human traffiking.

For tickets please visit Policeman’s Ball