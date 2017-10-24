Saturday November 4th-Veterans Appreciation Service

VETERANS APPRECIATION SERVICE: “Honoring our Veterans” Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 10:00 am St. Edward Parish, 1435 Grove Avenue “Honoring Our Veterans” is a tradition of The West Racine Council of Churches. We will be holding our fifth annual appreciation service to honor all veterans of the military services. Our guest speaker will be Bill May, one of our Vietnam veterans. There will be a color guard, music, and a special award to a local group. Refreshments will follow. Contact Rosy Fay (262-632-6071) if you have any questions. ALL ARE WELCOME! PLEASE HELP SPREAD THE WORD!! If you love and care about someone who has served – or who is serving! – please grab a friend and come out to honor our military vets!