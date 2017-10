Saturday November 11th-Safe Harbor’s Holiday Book & Vendor Fair

Safe Harbor’s Holiday Book & Vendor Fair

Saturday November 11th

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Kenosha Moose Lodge

3003 30th Ave, Kenosha

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for our book sale & vendor fair on Saturday November 11. We will have tons of brand new books, coloring books, holiday cards, wrapping paper, novelty items and MORE with NOTHING over $3!! Get all your Christmas shopping and stocking stuffers done! Vendors if you would like to sign up to participate we have a VERY limited number of spots left so please visit http:// www.safeharborhumanesociety .org/book-sales.html

All of the proceeds from this event go to caring for our animals!