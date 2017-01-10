Saturday night fire on Green Street causes heavy damage to garage

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched for a Garage Fire at 2062 Green Street on Saturday September 30th. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire in a 2 car detached garage containing 1 vehicle and 1 motorcycle. There were 3 homes within 50 feet of the burning garage. The home at 2062 Green Street did sustain minor radiant heat damage. The other 2 homes were not damaged by the fire. The fire was quickly knocked down with no injuries reported. The services of the Red Cross were not required by the homeowner. Estimated loss is at $25,000 according to fire officials.