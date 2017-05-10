Rust-Oleum is HIRING-Numerous career opportunities available

Open Positions:

Order Selectors Full-time Weekend Shifts $14-$16/hr

Production Filler/ Helpers $15.50-$16.25/hr

Rust-Oleum Corporation offers competitive wages and a full benefit package including Medical, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance, 401(k) with company match, Tuition Reimbursement, Paid Vacation, Paid Holiday, Bonus Programs, Pension Plan and more.

Please submit resumes to: jessie.gonzalez@rustoleum.com or

applyonline at: https://rustoleumcareers.silkroad.com/

Rust-Oleum Corporation is a worldwide leader in protective paints and coatings for both home and industry.

As a leading manufacturer of premium consumer and industrial paint and coating products, we are looking to be your employer of choice. At Rust-Oleum, we strive to keep you satisfied with challenging responsibilities, outstanding professional development, and the opportunity to work with the best in the industry. Rust-Oleum’s success is evidence of the creativity, hard work, and commitment of our associates.