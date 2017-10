Randstad has immediate openings for Material Handlers

Randstad has immediate openings in Pleasant Prairie at a global IT specialist as a material handler. This position involves general warehouse duties associated with the packaging departments.

The right candidates must be able to do repetitive activity with hand assembly and semi-automated operations while being accurate in counting.

1st shift: 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

2nd shift: 6 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Overtime available

Pay: $12 per hour

To apply send your resume to: lisa.labarre@randstadusa.com