Racine Police-Victim In Critical Condition after shooting on Blake Ave.

On Sunday, October 1, 2017, the Racine Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Blake Ave. for shots fired in the area. A victim was located and transported to Ascension Hospital. The Victim was listed in critical condition at the time of this report. No one is in custody for this incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.