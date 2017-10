Racine Police Investigating Shooting 16th & Packard area

Racine Police are on scene investigation a shooting that happened shortly before 6 p.m. Friday evening in the area of 16th & Packard. Calls came in for shots fired and a victim possibly shot. One party has been injured and transported to Wheaten Franciscan/All Saints Hospital. This is an active and ongoing investigation, we will update if additional information becomes available