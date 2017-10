Racine Mom Searching For Missing Son

A Racine mom is asking for help from the public to locate her 15 year-old son. Justice Morgenson was last seen aprox 10 p.m. on Wednesday October 4th at home near the Racine Zoo. He’s 5’5″ 115 lbs, wearing black adidas shorts , black tee shirt and white nikes with blue check. Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine County Dispatch at 262-886-2300 reference #17-48383.