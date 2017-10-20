Racine County Sheriff’s Office-Construction Equipment Stolen in Burlington

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has taken a theft complaint regarding construction equipment. The theft occurred at a construction site (CTH A about 1/3 of mile East of CTH W) in the Town of Burlington between the dates of 9/16/2017 through 10/03/2017. The theft was of two Hydro-Mobile Units that are green and yellow in color. The units are used for masonry construction and are 24 feet long and 10 feet wide. The serial numbers to the stolen units are 24M3524 M2-A and 24M3540 M2-A The units each weigh 6,000 pounds. Any information on these two stolen units can be forwarded to Racine County Sheriff Investigator Don Vandervest at 262-636-3217.