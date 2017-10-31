Racine County Sheriff-Union Grove High School Threat

UNION GROVE – On October 30, 2017, The Racine County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers of a threat to Union Grove High School. The tip was based off an Instagram post depicting a person wearing a clown mask. Across the picture was the statement that no one should attend school tomorrow because of a school shooter.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Bureau responded and quickly identified the Instagram account holder. It was determined that the original post did not contain the threatening statements. It was further determined that the post had been screen captured and edited to contain the threatening statements.

A suspect was identified as a 14 year old female attendee of Union Grove High School. The 14-year-old suspect was cooperative and admitted to editing the photo to contain the threats. Furthermore, after a complete investigation it was determined that the threat was determined to be a hoax and there was not a credible threat to Union Grove High School. The Juvenile was turned over to the Juvenile Detention Center. This investigation is ongoing.