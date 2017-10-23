Racine County Sheriff-Traffic stop leads to pursuit and multiple charges

Racine County Sheriff-On 10-23-17, at approximately 8:58 am, a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy was monitoring traffic on State Highway 20 near Old Yorkville Rd. The Deputy observed a white SUV pass his location with loud exhaust and a missing rear side window. The Deputy initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Kenneth Dwight Evans 11-19-81 and a passenger as Lucrecia M. Butler 02-01-78.

During the traffic stop the Deputy learned that Kenneth Dwight Evans had an armed robbery warrant for his arrest out of the Milwaukee Police Department. When the deputy approached the vehicle to take Evans into custody, Evans drove away at a high rate of speed. The Deputy initiated a high-speed pursuit with speeds reaching up to 104 miles per hour. The deputy pursued the vehicle until Evans stopped near the intersection of State Highway 20 and County Highway D. A High-Risk Traffic Stop was initiated. Both Evans and Butler were taken into custody.

During the investigation, heroin was found on Butler’s person. Both Evans and Butler were transported to the Racine County Jail.

Kenneth Dwight Evans was held at the Racine County Jail on the following charges:

• Fleeing and Eluding

• Reckless Endangering Safety

• Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Possession of Firearm by Felon

Lucrecia M. Butler was held at the Racine County Jail on the Following charges:

• Possession With intent to Deliver Heroin

• Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.