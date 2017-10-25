Racine County Sheriff-Teen flees from Deputies and crashes

On Wednesday October 25, 2017 at 10:33 am a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a vehicle being driven recklessly on S. Memorial Dr. The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren to stop the vehicle. The suspect vehicle then accelerated in an attempt to flee. The suspect then lost control and crashed at the intersection of Hamilton Ave and Durand Ave.

The operator of the vehicle then fled the scene on foot. The suspect was apprehended a short time later with the help of a citizen. During the ensuing struggle with the suspect the citizen was bitten on the arm but refused medical treatment.

A records check was done and the 16-year-old female suspect was found to have a felony juvenile warrant for Battery by Prisoner. It was then determined the vehicle was stolen from an acquaintance of the suspect earlier.

A 16-year-old female passenger in the suspect vehicle was treated by rescue personnel at the scene and released.

The 16 year-old operator is being held in the Racine County Juvenile Detention Center on the warrant for Battery by Prisoner with fresh charges of: Fleeing and Eluding Substantial Battery 2nd Degree Reckless Endangerment Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana