Racine County Sheriff-Multiple thefts in Union Grove & Yorkville

During the early morning hours of 10/12/17, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles, garages, and outbuildings in the Union Grove/Yorkville area. During the investigation, it was revealed that items were taken from unlocked vehicles. Personal items were taken from multiple locations including a Red 2012 Chevy Cruze with Wisconsin License Plate 351SLP.

If you have any information reference these burglaries or stolen vehicle, please contact Inv. B. VanScyoc at 262-636-3323.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 888-636-9330 Crime Stoppers provides sources for providing an anonymous tip by telephone or by the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com to encourage citizens in the community to volunteer vital information helpful to law enforcement agencies to fight against crime.