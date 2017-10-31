Racine County Sheriff-Halloween Safety Checks

On 10/29/2017 and 10/31/2017, The Racine County Sheriff’s Office (RASO) and the Division of Community Corrections (DCC) partnered together and conducted additional supervised checks on sex offenders residing throughout Racine County during Halloween trick-or-treat hours. The sex offenders under supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections sign a Halloween Contract which requires them to be indoors a minimum of one hour before, during and one hour following locally scheduled Halloween trick-or-treating. The sex offender is also not allowed to participate in any type of Halloween and or trick or treat activities and is required to be home during these times.

There were approximately 92 Halloween compliance checks completed Sunday October 29th during the Racine County trick-or-treat hours. There were 3 rule violations noted with 3 offenders taken into custody for these violations. The violations noted were consuming intoxicating beverages (in front of the DOC Agent), wearing Halloween styled clothing and participating in trick or treating activities.

On Tuesday October 31st there were 25 compliance checks with zero violations noted. It is with the continued cooperation of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Community Corrections that these checks will continue in an attempt to make the Halloween tradition safe for those participating in it.