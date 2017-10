Racine County Sheriff- 61 year-old man found dead in Pritchard Park

On 10/21/17 at 2:23 pm The Racine County Communications Center received a call reporting an unresponsive male in Pritchard Park.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded and discovered a 61-year-old male deceased upon a picnic table.

Although this is an active investigation this death does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Family members of the deceased male have been notified and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.