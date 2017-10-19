Racine County Law Enforcement-Domestic Violence Sweep

On Thursday October 19, 2017 Racine County law enforcement took part in a nationwide collaborative effort to identify and apprehend persons with outstanding domestic violence warrants. The 15th annual Family Violence Apprehension Detail includes over 250 law enforcement agencies from states across the country. This is the fourth year that The Domestic Violence Task Force and Racine County Law Enforcement have participated in this program.

This ongoing effort helps raise awareness of the problem of family and domestic violence in our communities. It also demonstrates to offenders that they will be held accountable for their actions.

Area law enforcement has worked hand in hand with members of the Racine County Women’s Resource Center, HSD, The Racine County DA’s Office, probation and parole and community partners as part of a County-wide Domestic Violence Task Force. Local law enforcement that participated in this ongoing effort included the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Racine PD, Mt. Pleasant PD, Caledonia PD, Sturtevant PD and the Burlington PD.

Locally 84 warrant service attempts were conducted throughout the county. This effort resulted in the arrest of 12 individuals in Racine County with existing family-violence related warrants.