Prairie Side Veterinary Hospital is HIRING!

Veterinary Assistant / Technician – full time

Prior experience in a small animal veterinary environment a plus

Experience in a similar medical field also helpful

Windows based computer experience

Positions in Franksville, Racine and Kenosha

Receptionist – full time

Answering multiple phone lines, scheduling & confirming appointments, client communications, collecting payments, preparing bank deposits, and checking clients and patients in and out

Windows based computer experience

Customer Service / phone etiquette

Primarily based in Racine, but hours in Franksville/Kenosha as needed

Lead Veterinarian – full time

Candidates must be able to:

 Obtain and retain a license to practice veterinary medicine in the state of Wisconsin

 Obtain and retain DEA license (Schedule II/IIN, III/IIIN, IV, and V)

 Able to successfully perform OHE and Neuter on Dogs & Cats

 Communicate effectively with team members and clientele

 Must be willing to learn and adapt

Responsibilities for each position would primarily be at one of our locations, but could include some shifts in either

Send resume to info@prairiesidevet.com, or apply in person at the respective location. Call (262) 694-0402 with questions.

Franksville, Racine and/or Kenosha depending on needs and your availability.

For full details visit our websites listed.

Prairie Side Veterinary Hospital

6300 Washington Ave., Racine WI

www.racinevet.com

Prairie Side Veterinary Hospital

5803 75th St. Kenosha, WI

www.prairiesidevet.com

Franksville Veterinary Clinic

10203 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, WI www.franksvillevet.com