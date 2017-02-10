Prairie Side Veterinary Hospital is HIRING!

Veterinary Assistant / Technician – full time
Prior experience in a small animal veterinary environment a plus
Experience in a similar medical field also helpful
Windows based computer experience
Positions in Franksville, Racine and Kenosha
Receptionist – full time
Answering multiple phone lines, scheduling & confirming appointments, client communications, collecting payments, preparing bank deposits, and checking clients and patients in and out
Windows based computer experience
Customer Service / phone etiquette
Primarily based in Racine, but hours in Franksville/Kenosha as needed
Lead Veterinarian – full time
Candidates must be able to:
Obtain and retain a license to practice veterinary medicine in the state of Wisconsin
Obtain and retain DEA license (Schedule II/IIN, III/IIIN, IV, and V)
Able to successfully perform OHE and Neuter on Dogs & Cats
Communicate effectively with team members and clientele
Must be willing to learn and adapt
Responsibilities for each position would primarily be at one of our locations, but could include some shifts in either
Send resume to info@prairiesidevet.com, or apply in person at the respective location. Call (262) 694-0402 with questions.
Franksville, Racine and/or Kenosha depending on needs and your availability.
For full details visit our websites listed.
Prairie Side Veterinary Hospital
6300 Washington Ave., Racine WI
www.racinevet.com
Prairie Side Veterinary Hospital
5803 75th St. Kenosha, WI
www.prairiesidevet.com
Franksville Veterinary Clinic
10203 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, WI www.franksvillevet.com