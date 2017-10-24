Petals By Felicia is HIRING Floral Design Assistant

Full service floral boutique in Racine seeking a new Design Assistant to join our team!
Our ideal candidate will be eager and willing to learn, with a great team work mentality, and will roll their sleeves up and do the dirty work when needed. An individual with a background in floral is a plus. We will train the right person in flower composition and design. Must be reliable, have good computer skills, love working with people with a good work ethic.
Responsibilities:
♦ Customer Service ♦ Organizing and cleaning cooler, re-cutting flowers
♦ Media marketing ♦ Setting up vases and preparing projects for head designer
♦ Processing flowers ♦ Cleaning rental items, vases, and buckets
♦ Maintaining Inventory ♦ Wedding delivery, set up, and breakdown
♦ Compiling weekly sales reports ♦ Maintaining tidiness of common areas and benches
♦ Floral delivery as needed ♦ Making necessary calls to venues and contacts as necessary
Requirements:
♦ A positive disposition ♦ Independent worker with a team-player attitude
♦ Valid Driver’s License ♦ Knowledge of various social media platforms
♦ High school or equivalent ♦ Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, Publisher, PowerPoint
* Beneficial experience: 1 year floral design
Flexible work schedule – Saturday availability a must, and plan on an occasional Sunday delivery
Part-time position; Wage based on experience – starting at $9.50/hour
To apply, email a resume to petalsbyfelicia@gmail.com
or complete an application at 1337 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53403
Please no phone calls.