Petals By Felicia is HIRING Floral Design Assistant

Petals By Felicia is HIRING

Floral Design Assistant

Full service floral boutique in Racine seeking a new Design Assistant to join our team!

Our ideal candidate will be eager and willing to learn, with a great team work mentality, and will roll their sleeves up and do the dirty work when needed. An individual with a background in floral is a plus. We will train the right person in flower composition and design. Must be reliable, have good computer skills, love working with people with a good work ethic.

Responsibilities:

♦ Customer Service ♦ Organizing and cleaning cooler, re-cutting flowers

♦ Media marketing ♦ Setting up vases and preparing projects for head designer

♦ Processing flowers ♦ Cleaning rental items, vases, and buckets

♦ Maintaining Inventory ♦ Wedding delivery, set up, and breakdown

♦ Compiling weekly sales reports ♦ Maintaining tidiness of common areas and benches

♦ Floral delivery as needed ♦ Making necessary calls to venues and contacts as necessary

Requirements:

♦ A positive disposition ♦ Independent worker with a team-player attitude

♦ Valid Driver’s License ♦ Knowledge of various social media platforms

♦ High school or equivalent ♦ Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, Publisher, PowerPoint

* Beneficial experience: 1 year floral design

Flexible work schedule – Saturday availability a must, and plan on an occasional Sunday delivery

Part-time position; Wage based on experience – starting at $9.50/hour

To apply, email a resume to petalsbyfelicia@gmail.com

or complete an application at 1337 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53403

Please no phone calls.