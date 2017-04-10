Parallel Employment Group has job opportunities available!

*Packaging, paper products, candles, oils, coffee – $8.50/hr- 1st shift – entry level
*Material handler, corrugated boxes and display kits- $12- 2nd shift
*Baker, making kringles, prep dough,- $10- 1st shift -early start
*Packaging, kringles and other food products – $10/hr- 1st shift
*Assembly- $18/hr- 1st shift
*Material planning- $18/hr- 1st shift
*Shipping clerk- $15- 2nd shift
*CNC machine operator- $15/hr- 1st shift
*Utility worker- $12.25- 2nd shift
*Grinding- $13/hr- 2nd shift
*CNC set up- $13- 2nd shift
