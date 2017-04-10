Parallel Employment Group has job opportunities available!

Parallel Employment Group Job Opportunities

*Packaging, paper products, candles, oils, coffee – $8.50/hr- 1st shift – entry level

*Material handler, corrugated boxes and display kits- $12- 2nd shift

*Baker, making kringles, prep dough,- $10- 1st shift -early start

*Packaging, kringles and other food products – $10/hr- 1st shift

*Assembly- $18/hr- 1st shift

*Material planning- $18/hr- 1st shift

*Shipping clerk- $15- 2nd shift

*CNC machine operator- $15/hr- 1st shift

*Utility worker- $12.25- 2nd shift

*Grinding- $13/hr- 2nd shift

*CNC set up- $13- 2nd shift

Walk in Interviews

Monday-Friday

8:00am to 3:00pmPlease call the office if you would like further details (mention this flyer). We look forward to meeting you!

Apply Today, Start Tomorrow!

APPLY ON LINE https://www.parallelemployment.com/or call

Kenosha Office: 262-658-5060 – Racine Office: 262-635-7373