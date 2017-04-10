October 7th-Community Paws Games Day Fundraiser

Community Paws Games Day Fundraiser

Saturday, October 7 at 1 PM – 5 PM

The-Woof Dog Daycare & Boarding

5326 Durand Ave, Racine, Wisconsin 53406

Join us for an AWESOME Games Day Celebration and Community Paws Fundraiser once more!

YOU ARE ALL CORDIALLY INVITED!

** Don’t have a pet? Just come out and Say Hi, watch some games, and attend the festivities!

** PET PORTRAIT STUDIO ON SITE, PROVIDED BY BOURELLE FURTOGRAPHY

** ANIMAL COMMUNICATION SPOTS AVAILABLE (Sign up today if interested, as these go fast!)

** NAIL TRIMS WILL BE ABLE TO BE DONE ON SITE, PROVIDED BY JUST FOR PAWS GROOMING

** RAFFLE TABLE WITH EXCITING BASKETS BEING RAFFLE OFF!

** ANIMAL WELLNESS CENTER WILL BE ON SITE TO HELP ANSWER WHAT THEY CAN HELP YOU WITH FOR VETERINARY CARE, CHIROPRACTIC, AND INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE

** JUST IN: THERE WILL EVEN BE A MEET N GREET WITH ONE OF THE K9 UNITS!

** WE ARE HOPING FOR MORE EXCITING NEWS SOON!

We will have cake, presents (bring a present or a donation for rescue), an animal rescue fundraiser (as I have always done with my Games Days!), and GAMES for YOU and YOUR DOG!

Bring your social dog for some fun and join us in celebrating Harper’s amazing first year on Earth!

Suggested Door Donation of $10 (to help all those animals in need!)

Hope to see you there!