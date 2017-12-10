October 21st-IHOP’s Fall Festival

IHOP’s Fall Fest

5800 Durand Ave

October 21, 2017

5pm – 8 pm.

The community is invited to come out and join IHOP in a night free from the normal activities. There will be of fun games for the kid’s to participate in. There will be a DJ, face painting, balloon artist, candy, costume contest, and a bunch of other fun things to join in on. We will be having a 50/50 raffle and gift basket raffles. A few participating local businesses are putting baskets for a raffle as well. IHOP wants to come together to give the community a big thank you for keeping our local businesses open and thriving. It doesn’t go unnoticed. So we are looking forward to giving back in a fun way. A majority of the event will be free and hopefully fun for the children. There will also be coupons distributed at the Fall Fest, from neighboring businesses.

It is costume friendly and …. hopefully it will be another successful year.