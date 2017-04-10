October 21st-Community kids giving back to heroes!!!

October 21st-Community kids giving back to heroes!!!

Saturday, October 21 at 1 PM

The Foxhole Lounge

820 Main St, Racine, Wisconsin 53403

Modern Woodman of America, The Foxhole Lounge and The Veterans Center would like to invite all Active duty, reserve, veteran, police, fire fighters and rescue personal to enjoy a free bowl of chili and bread! Lemonade too!!!

The youth chapter of Modern Woodman will be cooking and learning the importance of giving back to those who give there all!!! Starts at 1pm! Stop in and support our future! Contact Jamie at 262-515-0152 with any questions!